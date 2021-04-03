Stay in your Easter bubble, health minister begs Bermudians

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Health Minister Kim Wilson has urged Bermuda residents to stay in their bubble over the Easter weekend after 75 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed with active cases now totalling more than 500.

In the latest update, the health ministry says that five people are also now in hospital with three of them in critical care.

After reporting a record one-day total of 108 new cases last Monday, Bermuda had 21 new cases the following day and 60 more on Wednesday as the surge continued.

Imploring people to stay in their bubble over the weekend, Wilson said: “Now is not the time to be irresponsible, to gather in groups outside of your immediate household, or have parties.”

“All week, we have been stressing this message because if you do not follow this guidance, we are going to see higher numbers of people contracting the virus, getting sick and dying.”

“We must all do our part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

Three of the new cases are classified as imported by two residents who arrived on JetBlue from New York on March 26 and tested positive on their day four test. One non-resident who arrived on British Airways from London on March 26 tested positive on their day four test.

Twenty-four of the new cases announced on Thursday are classified as local transmission with known contact as they are associated with known cases. The additional 48 new cases are classified as under investigation.

There are currently 537 active cases.

Since March 2020, Bermuda has recorded 1,292 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 743 people have recovered while 12 have died.