Steffie Gregg, popular social figure, reportedly dies of COVID complications

Steffie Gregg, popular social figure, reportedly dies of COVID complicationsWednesday, September 01, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Stephanie Gregg, the 26-year-old daughter of race car driver Gary Gregg, has died.
Gregg, affectionately known as Steffie, died in Miami on Tuesday, reportedly as a result of COVID-19 complications.
She was a popular social figure in Jamaica, and a number of local entertainment personalities have sent condolences, including music industry insider Romeich Major, dancer Desha Ravers and social media personality Prince Pine.
Producer Rvssian also sent condolences, by posting: I can't believe im reading rip under your comments. Steffie. I'm broken. I love you so much god knows it wasn't your time. Id give it all to have u back.
Popcaan wrote a stunned 'No Way' under a photo of her on a swing.
Gregg reportedly had underlying health issues and suffered from an autoimmune disorder, and developed complications after contracting COVID-19.
She was airlifted to Miami this week but died on Tuesday.
