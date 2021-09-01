Steffie Gregg, popular social figure, reportedly dies of COVID complications

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Stephanie Gregg, the 26-year-old daughter of race car driver Gary Gregg, has died.

Gregg, affectionately known as Steffie, died in Miami on Tuesday, reportedly as a result of COVID-19 complications.

She was a popular social figure in Jamaica, and a number of local entertainment personalities have sent condolences, including music industry insider Romeich Major, dancer Desha Ravers and social media personality Prince Pine.

Producer Rvssian also sent condolences, by posting: I can't believe im reading rip under your comments. Steffie. I'm broken. I love you so much god knows it wasn't your time. Id give it all to have u back.

Popcaan wrote a stunned 'No Way' under a photo of her on a swing.

Gregg reportedly had underlying health issues and suffered from an autoimmune disorder, and developed complications after contracting COVID-19.

She was airlifted to Miami this week but died on Tuesday.