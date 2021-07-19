Stepfather charged with rape in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica— A stepfather was arrested and charged by detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) in Hanover.

The man, a 31-year-old labourer of Haddington in the parish, was charged with rape, indecent assault and buggery of his nine-year-old stepdaughter at her home in Haddington.

Reports are that in March, the man visited the child's mother at her home and while there he reportedly had sexual intercourse with the child on two occasions. The matter was reported to the police and the man arrested and subsequently charged on Sunday.

Following a question-and-answer session, the accused man was charged and booked to appear before the Hanover Parish Court at a later date.

This is the second case of similar nature in just two weeks as a 50-year-old man in St Catherine was charged by detectives in Portmore with rape, indecent assault and sexual touching of his eight-year-old stepdaughter on Monday, July 5.