Stepfather charged with rape in Hanover

Stepfather charged with rape in HanoverMonday, July 19, 2021
|
HANOVER, Jamaica— A stepfather was arrested and charged by detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) in Hanover.
The man, a 31-year-old labourer of Haddington in the parish, was charged with rape, indecent assault and buggery of his nine-year-old stepdaughter at her home in Haddington.
Reports are that in March, the man visited the child's mother at her home and while there he reportedly had sexual intercourse with the child on two occasions. The matter was reported to the police and the man arrested and subsequently charged on Sunday.
Following a question-and-answer session, the accused man was charged and booked to appear before the Hanover Parish Court at a later date.
This is the second case of similar nature in just two weeks as a 50-year-old man in St Catherine was charged by detectives in Portmore with rape, indecent assault and sexual touching of his eight-year-old stepdaughter on Monday, July 5.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy