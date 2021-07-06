Stepfather charged with rape of 8-y-o

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) have arrested and charged a 50-year-old St Catherine man with rape, indecent assault and sexual touching of a child, following an incident in Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports are that between 2020 and 2021, the accused, who is the stepfather of an eight-year-old child, had sexual intercourse with her on several occasions. The matter was reported to the police and the man was arrested and charged.