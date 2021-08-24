Stepfather charged with stepson's murder

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A man has been charged with the murder of his stepson following an incident at their home on Thursday, August 12.

Charged is 33-year-old Marco Dacres, otherwise called 'Shortman', a farmer of Byles district, Kitson Town in St Catherine.

Reports are that about 9:00 pm, Dacres and his stepson, 24-year-old Shawn Wynter, had an argument which developed into a fight.

Wynter reportedly used a shovel to hit Dacres after which it is alleged that Dacres used a knife to stab Wynter in the chest. Wynter was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The accused man later turned himself in to the police where he gave a caution statement and an interview was conducted. He was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.