Stepfather in custody for alleged rape of 7-y-o

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A stepfather has been taken into custody after being accused of raping his seven-year-old stepdaughter.

The incident reportedly happened on Thursday when the child was left in his care while her mother went to work. The child later reported the incident to her mother.

The stepfather is accused of rape and grievous sexual assault.

Just this week, Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn said sexual offences accounted for the second highest number of cases currently before the Home Circuit Court, just behind murder, which accounts for 546 cases.

Llewellyn was speaking to the Jamaica Observer following the official opening of the Hilary Term of the Home Circuit Court, when she highlighted that sexual offences has always followed closely behind murder, but said the novel coronavirus pandemic as well as widespread depravity was keeping the numbers high.

Sexual offence cases traversed from last term to the new term amounted to 301. Twenty four new cases were outlined.

Of the cases traversed, rape accounted for 191 cases. Sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years accounted for 62 cases, buggery, 18, while grievous sexual assault accounted for 10. Sexual touching and gross indecency accounted for four each. There were three cases of incest. Attempted rape, possession of child pornography and indecent assault accounted for two cases each, while carnal abuse, sexual intercourse with a mentally disordered person and householder encouraging sexual intercourse with a person under 16 accounted for one case each.