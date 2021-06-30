Stock Roundup: Sterling Investments (USD) climbs nearly 16% to lead gains

Sterling Investments' US dollar stock led overall gains in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The US dollar indexed stock increased by 15.58 per cent to close at US$0.02.

Other winners included Seprod Limited which climbed 13.86 per cent to close at $72.29; and Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited which gained 11.04 per cent to close at $3.72 per unit.

In the meantime, the losers were led by CAC 2000 Limited which shed 11.32 per cent of value to close at 10.73.

Other stocks declining by relatively high margins were QWI Investments Limited, which slid 9.68 per cent to close at $0.84, and Salada Foods Jamaica Limited which declined 5.82 per cent to close at $7.77.

The JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 96 stocks of which 52 advanced, 31 declined and 13 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 19,084,069 units valued at $ 184,899,851.60.

The US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 1,883,005 units valued at $310,292.99.

Volume leader on the day was Sagicor Select Funds Limited (Financial) with 4,145,482 units, amounting to 21.72 per cent of the market.

It was followed by Mailpac Group Limited with 2,447,653 units, amounting to 12.83 per cent of the market volume, and Wigton Windfarm with 1,397,180 units, amounting to 7.32 per cent of the market.