Stiffer fines coming for litter bugs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Individuals and business operators caught littering will soon face stiffer fines, according to executive director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Audley Gordon.

“The last conversation I had with the minister [of local government and rural development], is that the bigger fines with stiffer penalties are coming. Those are no longer in the discussion stage, so very soon it will hurt more in the pocket as it relates to litter tickets and fines,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of the NSWMA's 'Bag It' campaign in May Pen on Wednesday.

Gordon explained that the agency was having a challenge across Jamaica with the non-containerisation of garbage.

“All over the place there is a percentage of our people that seems to enjoy littering, so it defaces the towns and communities everywhere. They just discard their garbage at will. For them it is just getting rid of a problem, but for us it is the beginning of our problem and [it really becomes] Jamaica's problem because that same water bottle or plastic bag will soon find itself in the water ways when it rains. [This] creates blockages in the culverts and causes flooding that leads to the destruction of people's homes and sometimes loss of life. So we are trying to get persons to join us on our journey to clean up our town centres and communities by doing just one simple thing: take responsibility for the solid waste that you generate,” he urged.

He told OBSERVER ONLINE that the 'Bag It' initiative is to encourage persons to find somewhere to put their discarded items to prevent degradation and other environmental related issues.

“We are saying if you properly bag it, if you properly bin it, it will be safer for us to collect it, especially now that we are battling this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Gordon added that he is happy that vendors, taxi operators and the general public are all on board with the initiative and he encouraged store owners and politicians to join in.

“We will do what we have to, to get the message home. This won't be a one day thing. Culture don't change overnight so we will take the incremental progress and the positives because we believe we will get there.”

One taxi operator who plies the Bushy Park/ May Pen route described the initiative as timely.

“This is a very, very good move because there are many people who fail to dispose of their garbage properly even though there are facilities to dispose of them,” said cabbie Dale Bell.

“Persons will stand beside their garbage bin and after they finish with their waste, they drop it at their feet. I am a driver and I try to do the best I can with the passengers, especially with the pandemic going on. We need to take more interest in our town and how we dispose of our garbage. I hope everybody can take note of what it is about and learn from it.”