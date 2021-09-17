Stock Roundup: 1834 Investments ordinary shares led gains on Friday

1834 Investments limited ordinary shares led gains Friday in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

The stock advanced 11.70 per cent to close at $1.05.

In the meantime, Stationary and Office Supplies Limited advanced by 11.68 per cent to $6.60, and CAC 2000 9.5 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares climbed 11.11 per cent to $1.00.

138 Student Living Jamaica Limited variable preference share was the biggest loser, falling 8.59 per cent to $6.81.

First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (USD) declined 6.28 per cent to US$0.07, and Victoria Mutual Investments Limited ordinary shares declined 5.23 per cent to $5.44.

In Friday's trading session, the JSE Market activity resulted in the trading of 92 stocks of which 44 advanced, 30 declined and 18 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 7,379,838 units valued at $59,715,158.41, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 142,093 units valued at $ 3,778.50.

Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares was the volumes leader with 875,782 units, amounting to 11.64 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by The Limners and Bards Limited with 762,073 units, amounting to 10.13 per cent of the market volume, and Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares with 720,763 units, amounting to 9.58 per cent of the market volume.