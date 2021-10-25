Stock Roundup: Access Financial Services up 20% to lead gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Access Financial Services Limited led gains in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Monday.

The stock advanced 14.07 per cent to close at $19.70.

Meanwhile, Jamaica Producers Group Limited advanced 13.50 per cent to $22.95 and KLE Group Limited rose 10 per cent to $1.32.

Ciboney Group Limited was the day's biggest loser, falling 29.03 per cent in value to close at $0.66.

Knutsford Express Services Limited declined 10.78 per cent to $7.20 and tTech Limited fell 9.57 per cent to $4.25.

In Monday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 91 stocks of which 27 advanced, 44 declined and 20 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 11,572,852 units valued at $115,521,325.60 while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 42,740 units valued at $8,819.36.

Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares was the volumes leader with 2,130,147 units, amounting to 18.34 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Lumber Depot Limited with 1,003,958 units, amounting to 8.64 per cent of the market volume and Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares with 686,651 units, amounting to 5.91 per cent of the market volume.