Stock Roundup: CAC 2000 up nearly 32% to lead gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – CAC 2000 Limited led gains in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The stock advanced 31.77 per cent to close at $9.25.

Meanwhile, Sagicor Real Estate X Fund Limited 1.45 increased 20.57 per cent to $8.50 and Sygnus Credit Investments Limited USD Ordinary shares advanced 19.46 per cent to close at US$0.13.

Main Event Entertainment Group was the biggest loser, falling 17.78 per cent to close at $3.70.

JMMB Group 7.25 per cent VR JMD CR preference shares declined 13.25 per cent to close at $1.31 and QWI Investments Limited fell 8.8 per cent to close at $0.82.

In Wednesday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 93 stocks of which 40 advanced, 42 declined and 11 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 22,349,711 units valued at $104,803,581.39 while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 11,180 units valued at $ 1,079.71.

QWI Investments Limited was the volumes leader with 8,151,944 units, amounting to 36.46 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares with 2,208,310 units, amounting to 9.88 per cent of the market volume and Lumber Depot Limited with 1,570,259 units, amounting to 7.02 per cent of the market volume.