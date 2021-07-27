Stock Roundup: Ciboney leads the way

Stock Roundup: Ciboney leads the wayTuesday, July 27, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Ciboney Group Limited led gains from trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The stock advanced 17.5 per cent to close at $0.47.
Another double-digit winner, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited rose 14.89 per cent to close at $138, while JMMB Group Limited 7.50 per cent preference shares went up by 7.69 per cent to close at $0.98.
On the losing side, Eppley 7.5 per cent preference shares due 2024 fell 23 per cent to close at $12.89; Eppley Limited declined 10.76 per cent to $38.25; and CAC 2000 9.5 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares slid 9.17 per cent to close at $1.09.
In Tuesday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 89 stocks of which 27 advanced, 50 declined and 12 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 22,747,771 units valued at $206,645,745.77, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 33,246 units valued at $3,330.64.
Lasco Manufacturing Limited led volumes with 2,510,219 units, amounting to 11.02 per cent of the market volume.
Lumber Depot Limited with 2,258,991 units, amounted to 9.92 per cent of the market volume, and Wigton Windfarm, with 2,147,722 units, amounted to 9.43 per cent of the market volume.
