Stock Roundup: Ciboney rises nearly 29%

Ciboney Group Limited was Monday's biggest winner from trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The stock advanced by 28.95 per cent to close at $0.49 per cent.

Eppley Limited increased by 15.16 per cent to $37.45 and Stationary and Office Supplies Limited ended the day 9.77 per cent higher at $6.63.

Margaritaville (Turks) Limited USD was the biggest loser, declining 18.18 per cent to close at US$0.09.

Closely following was Main Event Entertainment Group Limited which declined by 18.08 per cent to close at $3.76.

Sygnus Credit Investments Limited USD ordinary shares fell 11.94 per cent to close at $0.11

In Monday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 95 stocks of which 32 advanced, 45 declined and 18 traded firm

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 17,686,338 units valued at $116,776,918.12, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 114,565 units valued at $4,939.66.

TransJamaican Highway Limited was the volumes leader with 3,411,646 units, amounting to 19.17 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Jamaican Teas Limited with 3,235,514 units, amounting to 18.18 per cent of the market volume and Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares with 2,040,232 units, amounting to 11.46 per cent of the market volume.