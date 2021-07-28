Stock Roundup: Ciboney up nearly 30% to lead on Wednesday

Stock Roundup: Ciboney up nearly 30% to lead on WednesdayWednesday, July 28, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Ciboney Group Limited jumped by nearly 30 per cent to lead gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The stock advanced 29.79 per cent to close at $0.61.
In the meantime, Sygnus Credit Investments Limited USD ordinary shares rose 7.35 per cent to close at US$0.13 while Everything Fresh Limited increased 6.06 per cent to close at $1.05.
The biggest loser on the day was TransJamaican Highway Limited (USD) which declined 14.77 per cent to close at US$0.01. Blue Power Group Limited fell 12.4 per cent to $3.18 while JMMB Group Limited 7.50 per cent preference shares dropped 8.16 per cent to close at $0.90.
In Wednesday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 86 stocks of which 31 advanced, 40 declined and 15 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 27,521,065 units valued at $137,465,103.91 while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 826,816 units valued at $151,135.01.
Lumber Depot Limited led volumes with 10,289,932 units, amounting to 36.30 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by TransJamaican Highway Limited with 3,931,202 units, amounting to 13.87 per cent of the market volume; and JMMB Group Limited 7.5 per cent prefs with 3,506,874 units, amounting to 12.37 per cent of the market volume.
