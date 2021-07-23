Stock Roundup: Consolidated Bakeries rises more than 21%

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Consolidated Bakeries Jamaica Limited led gains during trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday.

The stock went up by 21.21 per cent to close at $2.00.

Eppley 7.5 per cent preference shares also saw double-digit gains, advancing by 14.97 per cent to close at $14.82.

In the meantime, the day's biggest losers were 138 Student Living Limited Jamaica Limited variable shares, which declined by 11.78 per cent to close at $6.59; JMMB Group Limited 7.5 per cent preference shares, which fell by 11 per cent to $0.89; and Berger Paints Jamaica Limited, which slid 10.52 per cent to close at $13.70.

In Friday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 88 stocks of which 39 advanced, 40 declined and nine traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 20,989,557 units valued at $122,101,706.08, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 8,332,589 units valued at $ 1,043,787.51.

Wigton Windfarm Limited was the volumes leader with 5,343,843 units, amounting to 25.46 per cent of the market volume. Sagicor Select Funds Limited followed with 5,056,220 units, amounting to 24.09 per cent of the market volume.