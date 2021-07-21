Stock Roundup: Consolidated Bakeries tops JSE gains

Stock Roundup: Consolidated Bakeries tops JSE gainsWednesday, July 21, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Consolidated Bakeries led gains Wednesday in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
The stock advanced 17.06 per cent to close at $1.99. Portland JSX Limited, which advanced 11.58 per cent to close at $8.00; and JMMB 7.50 preference shares, which went up by 11.46 per cent to close at $3.50; were other double-digit winners.
Stationary and office Supplies was the biggest loser, declining by 23.49 per cent to close at 0.74.
KLE Group Limited declined 19.23 per cent to close at $1.05, and Mayberry Investments Limited fell 8.29 per cent to close at $5.64
JSE market activity resulted in trading of 95 stocks of which 39 advanced, 45 declined and 11 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume amounted to 11, 049, 031 million shares valued at $112.47 million, while the US dollar market volume amounted to 12,274, 755 million units valued at $54,331.
The volume leader was Future Energy Source Company limited with 2,181, 652 million units, amounting to 19.74 per cent of market volume. It was followed by TransJamaican Limited with 2,175, 696 units amounting to 19.69 per cent of market volume.
