Stock Roundup: Eppley Caribbean Property Fund rises more than 23%

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited led double-digit gains in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The stock climbed 23.16 per cent to close at $49.98. The company ended the day at $6.8 billion in market value.

Another big winner was KLE Group Limited which rose 22.73 per cent to close at $1.35.

Other stocks climbing by double digits were TransJamaican Highway Limited (USD), up 13.89 per cent to US$0.01; and Kingston Properties Limited which climbed 12.43 per cent to close at $9.50.

Declines were led by JMMB Group's 7.25 per cent VR JMD CR preference shares which slid 16 per cent to close at $1.26.

GWEST Corporation Limited ordinary shares fell 11.30 per cent to close at $1.02 and Medical disposables and Supplies Limited dipped 8.66 per cent to close at $4.43.

Market activity resulted in the trading of 93 stocks of which 46 advanced, 34 declined and 13 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 16,502,984 units valued at $330,871,340.91.

The US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 130,618 units valued at $14,817.20.

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited led volumes with 5,093,289 units, amounting to 30.86 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances Limited with 2,000,340 units, amounting to 12.12 per cent of the market volume; and TransJamaican Highway Limited with 1,448,386 units, amounting to 8.78 per cent of the market volume.