Stock Roundup: Eppley preference shares top gains

Stock Roundup: Eppley preference shares top gainsTuesday, July 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Eppley Limited 8.25 per cent preference share led Tuesday's gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).
The stock jumped 14.15 per cent to close at $7.10.
Another double-digit winner, Jetcon Corporation rose 10.37 per cent to close at $1.49, while Access Financial Services went up by 7.73 per cent to close at $22.72.
The biggest loser was ISP Finance Services Limited which declined 19.16 per cent to close at $17.30. GWEST Corporation ordinary shares declined 17.86 per cent to close at $1.15 and Main Event Entertainment Group declined 11.42 per cent to close at $4.81 per unit.
JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 96 stocks of which 34 advanced, 47 declined and 15 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 9,671,648 units valued at $62,107,348.75, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 654,515 units valued at $17,881.08.
QWI Investments Limited was the volumes leader with 1,930,780 units, amounting to 19.96 per cent of the total market volume.
TransJamaican Highway saw 1,307,820 units trading hands, amounting to 13.52 per cent of the market volume while Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares' 891,752 units amounted to 9.22 per cent of the market volume.
