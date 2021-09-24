Stock Roundup: Eppley prefs down by a third

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Eppley 7.5 per cent preference shares due 2024 fell by more than a third on Friday during trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The stock, the biggest loser on the day, declined 34.96 per cent to close at $4.30.

Main Event Entertainment Group was also a double-digit loser, slipping 11.43 per cent to $3.72. Honey Bun meanwhile dropped 8.39 per cent to close at $7.21.

In the meantime, AMG Packaging and Paper Supplies Jamaica Limited led gains, advancing 13.14 per cent to close at $1.98. GWest Corporation Limited ordinary shares and Express Catering Limited were also double-digit winners, climbing 11.76 per cent to $0.95 and 11.54 per cent to $4.93 respectively.

In Friday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 92 stocks of which 36 advanced, 37 declined and 19 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 16,951,246 units valued at $111,644,169.54 while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 613,698 units valued at $47,817.95.

Sterling Investments Limited was the volumes leader with 5,214,980 units, amounting to 29.69 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by TransJamaican Highway Limited with 1,883,025 units, amounting to 10.72 per cent of the market volume and Lumber Depot Limited with 1,666,179 units, amounting to 9.49 per cent of the market volume.