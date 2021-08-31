Stock Roundup: Eppley rises more than 21% to lead gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Tuesday, gains were led by Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited.

The stock advanced 21.48 per cent to close at $46.54 per unit.

Other big winners were Pulse Investments Limited, which climbed 15.11 per cent to $3.81 and JMMB Group's 7.25 per cent preference shares which went up by 13.04 per cent to $1.30.

The biggest loser was Future Energy Source Company Limited which slid 16.22 per cent to close at $2.48.

Jetcon Corporation Limited fell 11.40 per cent to $1.01 and TTech Limited declined 11.02 per cent to $4.20.

In Tuesday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 95 stocks of which 44 advanced, 37 declined and 14 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 32,337,447 units valued at $192,781,401.83, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 511,853 units valued at $9,996.64

Future Energy Source Company Limited was the volumes leader with 9,922,250 units, amounting to 30.21 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Radio Jamaica Limited with 8,366,194 units, amounting to 25.47 per cent of the market volume and Wigton Windfarm Limited with 2,314,069 units, amounting to 7.04 per cent of the market volume.