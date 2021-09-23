Stock Roundup: Express Catering leads gains

Express Catering Limited was the only double-digit winner in Thursday's trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

The stock increased by 14.81 per cent to close at $4.42.

Meanwhile, Caribbean Cream Limited rose by 7.67 per cent to $6.18 and AMG Packaging & Paper Company Limited advanced 6.71 per cent to $1.75.

The biggest loser was SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited which fell by 14.86 per cent to $0.63.

GWest Corporation Limited Ordinary shares declined 10.53 per cent to $0.85 and Ciboney Group Limited dropped 10.26 per cent to close at $0.35.

In Thursday's trading session, JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 93 stocks of which 37 advanced, 35 declined and 21 traded firm

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 17,498,566 units valued at $244,074,946.45, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 262,786 units valued at $46,386.03.

Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares led volumes with 2,326,054 units, amounting to 13.10 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares with 1,722,635 units, amounting to 9.70 per cent of the market volume and Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial - with 1,331,298 units, amounting to 7.50 per cent of the market volume.