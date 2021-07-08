Stock Roundup: ISP Finance, SSL Venture Capital lead gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – ISP Finance Services Limited was the biggest winner during Thursday's trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The stock jumped 24.28 per cent to close at $21.50 per share. SSL Venture Capital Limited also recorded double-digit gains, increasing by 14.71 per cent to close at $0.78. GWEST Corporation Limited ordinary shares rose 7.84 per cent to close at $1.10.

The biggest loser was Knutsford Express Services Limited, which fell by 16.53 per cent to close at $7.07. Palace Amusement Co Limited dropped 13.04 per cent to close at $1,174.00 per unit, while the value of Kingston Properties Limited declined 11.26 per cent to close at $8.43.

JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 91 stocks of which 40 advanced, 36 declined and 15 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 16,108,089 units valued at $259,395,911.07. The US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 170,930 units valued at $18,366.56.

Honey Bun Limited led volumes with 3,144,498 units, amounting to 19.52 per cent of the market volume.

Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares followed with 1,381,679 units, amounting to 8.58 per cent of the market volume.

Wigton Windfarm Limited was next with 1,212,009 units, amounting to 7.52 per cent of the market.