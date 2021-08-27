Stock Roundup: ISP Finance down 30% on Friday

KINGSTON, Jamaica – ISP Finance lost more than 30 per cent of its value during trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday.

The stock fell 30.40 per cent to close at $17.40, the biggest loser on the day. Other big losers were Stationary and Office Supplies Limited which declined 12.37 per cent to $6.52 and SSL Venture Capital Limited which dropped 10.67 per cent to $0.67.

Friday's biggest winner was Sterling Investments (USD), which climbed 21.26 per cent to close at US$0.02. 1834 Investments Limited advanced 9.68 per cent to close at $1.02 and Caribbean Cream Limited climbed 7.52 per cent to closer at $5.72.

In Friday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 90 stocks of which 35 advanced, 35 declined and 20 traded firm

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 22,672,722 units valued at $193,450,067.70, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 334,068 units valued at $70,546.28.

Wigton Windfarm Limited led volumes with 6,124,653 units, amounting to 26.62 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Radio Jamaica Limited with 3,399,458 units, amounting to 14.78 per cent of the market volume and Future Energy Source Company Limited with 3,182,453 units, amounting to 13.83 per cent of the market volume.