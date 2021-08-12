Stock Roundup: IronRock Insurance rises more than 24% to lead gains

Stock Roundup: IronRock Insurance rises more than 24% to lead gainsThursday, August 12, 2021
|
IronRock Insurance Company Limited led gains Thursday on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).
The stock advanced 24.17 per cent to close at $3.75.
Other double-digit winners included Sygnus Credit Investments Limited JMD ordinary shares which climbed 21.91 per cent to close at $0.15; Express Catering Limited which advanced 14.73 per cent to close at $4.44; and Salada Foods Limited rose 13.06 per cent to close at $7.79.
On the losing side, Consolidated Bakeries Jamaica Limited fell 10.56 per cent to close at $1.61; Palace Amusement Co Limited dropped 9.24 per cent to close at $1,033.76; and Medical Disposables and Supplies which declined 7.98 per cent to close at $4.73.
In Thursday's trading session, JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 92 stocks of which 34 advanced, 39 declined and 19 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 18,208,372 units valued at $65,032,115.20, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 76,075 units valued at $5,769.76.
Future Energy Source Co Limited ordinary shares led volumes with 5,538,155 units, amounting to 30.29 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Radio Jamaica Limited with 1,690,453 units, amounting to 9.25 per cent of the market volume, and Wigton Windfarm Limited with 1,671,983 units, amounting to 9.14 per cent of the market volume.
