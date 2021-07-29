Stock Roundup: JMMB Group prefs lead gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – JMMB Group seven per cent preference shares led gains in Thursday's trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The shares advanced 15 per cent to close at $1.84.

The other double-digit winner was Blue Power Group Limited which rose 12.58 per cent to reach $3.58 per unit.

ICreate Limited meanwhile advanced 7.5 per cent to close at $0.86.

Ciboney Group Limited was the day's biggest loser, falling 13.11 per cent to close at $0.53.

Also among the biggest losers were Main Event Entertainment Group Limited which declined 7.72 per cent to close at $4.42, and Sygnus Credit Investments Limited USD ordinary shares which fell 7.69 per cent to close at US$0.12.

In Thursday's trading session, JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 88 stocks of which 42 advanced, 39 declined and seven traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 15,035,388 units valued at $146,593,690.14, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 340,689 units valued at $8,869.85.

TransJamaican Highway Limited was the volumes leader with 4,587,970 units, amounting to 29.84 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Radio Jamaica Limited with 1,563,150 units, amounting to 10.17 per cent of the market volume; and Future Energy Source Company Limited with 1,159,520 units, amounting to 7.54 per cent of the market volume.