Stock Roundup: JMMB preference shares lead gains

JMMB preference shares lead gains during trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The 7.25 per cent VR JMD CR preference shares moved 30.43 per cent to close at $1.50 per unit.

Other winners were Ciboney Group Limited, which moved 13.33 per cent to close at 34 cents per stock unit and Knutsford Express Limited which moved 10.90 per cent to reach $8.75 in value at the end of trading.

The losers included 138 Student Living Jamaica Limited Variable preference shares which declined 14.70 per cent to reach $6.50; Access Financial Services which dropped 10.67 per cent to close at $20.09; and Eppley Limited which declined 13.55 per cent in value to $38.04 per unit.

JSE Market activity resulted in the trading of 93 stocks of which 42 advanced, 41 declined and 10 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 15,419,819 units valued at $151,682,932.38.

The US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 336,261 units valued at $10,166.76.

Wigton Windfarm Limited's ordinary shares led volumes with 2,411,530 units, amounting to 15.64 per cent of the market volume. TransJamaican Highway, with 2,210,426 units traded, amounted to 14.33 per cent of the market volume; and Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares traded 1,485,704 units, amounting to 9.64 per cent of the market volume.