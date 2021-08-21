Stock Roundup: JMMB prefs climb almost 16% to lead gains

Stock Roundup: JMMB prefs climb almost 16% to lead gainsSaturday, August 21, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – JMMB Group 7.50 per cent preference shares led gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday.
The stock advanced 15.58 per cent to close at $0.89.
Paramount Trading Jamaica Limited rose 14.74 per cent to close at $1.09 while Express Catering Limited advanced 10.50 per cent to close at $6.00.
The biggest loser was Portland JSX Limited which fell 23.26 per cent to close at $7.06.
SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited declined 20 per cent to close at $0.64 while KLE Group Limited saw its value fall 18.80 per cent to close at $0.95.
In Friday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 93 stocks of which 28 advanced, 47 declined and 18 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 160,263,163 units valued at $1,430,207,160.92, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 590,911 units valued at $25,110.91.
Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited was the volumes leader with 128,939,541 units, amounting to 80.16 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Wigton Windfarm Limited with 6,402,735 units, amounting to 3.98 per cent of the market volume and Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares with 4,344,838 units, amounting to 2.70 per cent of the market volume.
