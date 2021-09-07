Stock Roundup: JMMB prefs lead gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – JMMB Group Limited 7.15 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares led gains in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The stock advanced by 12.04 per cent to close at $3.35.

Other double-digit winners were Paramount Trading Jamaica Limited which climbed 12 per cent to $1.12, and Radio Jamaica Limited which went up by 11.95 per cent to $3.84.

On the losing end, Jamaica Producers Group Limited, fell 9.20 per cent to close at $22.01; Proven Investments Limited USD declined 7.97 per cent to $0.22; and Stationary and Office Supplies Limited went down by 6.43 per cent to $6.55.

In Tuesday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 88 stocks of which 43 advanced, 31 declined and 14 traded firm

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 75,820,733 units valued at $161,056,457.09, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 17,249 units valued at $3,749.26.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited –Financial was the volumes leader with 65,297,052 units, amounting to 86.10 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares with 1,746,905 units, amounting to 2.30 per cent of the market volume, and Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares with 1,258,359 units, amounting to 1.66 per cent of the market volume.