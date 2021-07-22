Stock Roundup: JMMB prefs up nearly 21%Thursday, July 22, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – JMMB Group's 7.15 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares led double-digit trading gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The preference shares advanced 20.94 per cent to $3.35 per unit. Other double-digit winners were 138 Student Living variable preference shares, which increased 14.92 per cent to $7.47; and Sygnus Credit Investments Limited USD ordinary shares, which rose 12.93 per cent to close at $0.14.
The biggest loser was Consolidated Bakeries Limited, which fell 17.09 per cent to $1.65. Kingston Properties Limited declined 12.25 per cent to $8.45 while Margaritaville Turks Limited USD fell 9.91 per cent to close at $0.09.
In Thursday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 93 stocks of which 36 advanced, 40 declined and 17 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 16,171,853 units valued at $55,358,932.11, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 250,508 units valued at $61,049.57.
Radio Jamaica Limited led volumes with 4,244,290 units, amounting to 26.24 per cent of the market volume, changing hands. It was followed by Wigton Windfarm Limited with 2,884,807 units, amounting to 17.84 per cent of the market volume; and Sagicor Select Funds Limited, Financial, with 2,349,583 units, amounting to 14.53 per cent of the market volume.
