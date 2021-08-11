Stock Roundup: KLE Group jumps more than 21% to lead gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- KLE Group led trading gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Wednesday.

The entertainment company climbed 21.78 per cent to close at $1.23.

Stocks which also made double digit gains were TransJamaican Highway Limited (USD) which advanced 20.25 per cent to 0.01 and CAC 2000 Limited which jumped 14.97 per cent to $10.52.

IronRock Insurance Company Limited was the biggest loser, declining 22.16 per cent to close at $3.02.

Meanwhile, Express Catering Limited fell 20.04 per cent to close at $3.87.

In Wednesday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 89 stocks of which 30 advanced, 46 declined and 13 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 17,786,458 units valued at $148,134,492.22, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 2,077,432 units valued at $ 41,001.67.

Wigton Windfarm Limited was the volume leader with 3,185,412 units, which amounted to 16.04 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by JMMB Group Limited with 2,147,939 units, amounting to 10.81 per cent of the market volume, and Radio Jamaica Limited with 2,076,872 units, amounting to 10.46 per cent of the market volume.