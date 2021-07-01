Stock Roundup: KLE Group up 11.38 per cent to lead gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- KLE Group led gains in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Thursday.

The entertainment company's stock increased by 11.38 per cent to close at $1.37 per unit.

Also recording double digit gains were Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited which climbed 10.98 per cent in value to close at $4.75, and Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares which went up by 10.77 per cent to close at $1.44.

The biggest losers were Eppley Limited 8.75 per cent preference which declined by seven per cent to close at $6.51; 138 Student Living Jamaica Limited, down 5.39 per cent to $4.91; and Sterling Investments Limited which fell 5.05 per cent to close at $2.82.

JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 87 stocks of which 46 advanced, 32 declined and nine traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 11,069,763 units valued at $65,762,883.14, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 51,500 units valued at $ 1,068.00.

The volume leader was Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares with 4,039,119 units, amounting to 36.49 per cent of the market volume.

It was followed by Sagicor Select Funds Limited (Financial) with 937,064 units, amounting to 8.47 per cent of the market volume, and Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares with 782,105 units, amounting to 7.07 per cent of the market volume.