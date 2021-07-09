Stock Roundup: MPC Clean Energy jumps more than 25%

KINGSTON, Jamaica – MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited saw its value increase by more than a fourth as it led gains Friday in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The stock rose 25.64 per cent to close at $147, with only 76 units trading. Another double-digit winner, Palace Amusement increased by 10.73 per cent to close at $1,300.00 per share. SSL Venture Capital Limited meanwhile went up by 9.75 per cent to close at 0.86

Productive Business Solutions Limited's 9.75 per cent cumulative redeemable shares was the biggest loser, declining 23.81 per cent to close at $80.00 per unit. Fosrich Company Limited fell 9.30 per cent to close at $7.51, and Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances Limited declined 8.41 per cent to close at $1.96.

In Friday's trading session, JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 94 stocks of which 43 advanced, 39 declined and 12 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 14,557,485 units valued at $304,665,076.94. The US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 2,934,749 units valued at $260,628.21.

TransJamaican Highway Limited was the volumes leader with 2,658,747 units, amounting to 18.26 per cent of the market volume. Caribbean Cement Company Limited followed with 2,024,458 units or 13.91 per cent of the market volume. Fosrich Company Limited rounded out the top three with 1,504,969 units, amounting to 10.34 per cent of the market volume.