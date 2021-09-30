Stock Roundup: Palace Amusement sheds almost a fourth of its value

Stock Roundup: Palace Amusement sheds almost a fourth of its valueThursday, September 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Palace Amusement Limited lost nearly a fourth of its value in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The cinema operator's stock fell 23.68 per cent to close at $788.47 per unit.
Also declining by double digits were Access Financial Services Limited which fell 14.24 per cent to $17.10, and SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited which dropped 10 per cent to $0.63.
Meanwhile, Sterling Investments Limited USD led gains, rising 22.22 per cent to close at US$0.02.
Other big winners were Productive Business Solutions Limited USD ordinary shares which advanced 18.73 per cent to US$0.90 and CAC 2000 Limited which climbed 15.63 per cent to $9.25.
In Thursday's trading session, JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 93 stocks of which 56 advanced, 27 declined and 10 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 29,649,494 units valued at $450,143,523.72, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 55,270 units valued at $7,966.87.
Pulse Investments Limited was the volumes leader with 7,110,454 units, amounting to 23.94 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Jamaican Teas Limited with 3,881,567 units, amounting to 13.07 per cent of the market volume and TransJamaican Highway Limited with 1,649,932 units, amounting to 5.55 per cent of the market volume.
