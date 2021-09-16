Stock Roundup: Paramount Trading up more than 15%

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Paramount Trading Jamaica Limited was the biggest winner in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The stock climbed 15.79 per cent to close at $1.10.

Meanwhile, Sterling Investments Limited USD advanced by 15.68 per cent to US$0.02 and Margaritaville Turks Limited increased 10.61 per cent to $14.70.

On the losing side, Community and Workers of Jamaica CCU deferred share fell by 12.97 per cent to close at $1.61.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited Manufacturing and Distribution dropped 12.64 per cent to $0.76, and Portland JSX Limited declined by 12.13 per cent to $7.03.

In Thursday's trading session, JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 95 stocks of which 39 advanced, 35 declined and 21 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 14,525,965 units valued at $328,482,825.90, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 4,784,977 units valued at $360,435.89.

First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (USD) was the volumes leader with 4,728,266 units, amounting to 24.48 per cent. It was followed by Barita Investments Limited with 2,743,321 units, amounting to 14.21 per cent of the market volume, and Sagicor Select Funds Limited Manufacturing and Distribution with 1,539,525 units, amounting to 7.97 per cent of the market volume.