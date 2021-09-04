Stock Roundup: Portland JSX up nearly 14% to lead gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Portland JSX was the biggest winner in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday.

The company's stock ended the day 13.96 per cent higher at $8.00.

Ciboney Group Limited advanced 12.50 per cent to $0.45 and KLE Group Limited went up by 9.80 per cent to $1.12.

The biggest loser was SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited which fell 13.51 per cent to close at $0.64.

Radio Jamaica Limited declined 9.86 per cent to $3.20 and Future Energy Source Company Limited slipped 9.29 per cent to $2.05.

In Friday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 89 stocks of which 27 advanced, 52 declined and 10 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 19,935,806 units valued at $84,320,570.10.

The US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 29,057 units valued at $11,250.79

Wigton Windfarm Limited was the volumes leader with 6,607,371 units, amounting to 33.09 per cent of the market volume. It was followed bt Sagicor Select Funds Limited Manufacturing and Distribution with 2,665,432 units, amounting to 13.35 per cent of the market volume and Future Energy Source Company Limited with 2,193,526 units, amounting to 10.99 per cent of the market volume.