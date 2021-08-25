Stock Roundup: RJR up nearly 17% to lead gains

Stock Roundup: RJR up nearly 17% to lead gainsWednesday, August 25, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Radio Jamaica Limited (RJR) led Wednesday's gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).
The communications company climbed by 16.54 per cent to close at $4.44.
It was followed by Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited which advanced 13.90 per cent to $5.08 and Portland JSX Limited which went up by 13.31 per cent to $8.00.
The biggest loser was Main Event Entertainment Limited Group which fell 12.65 per cent to close at $4.28.
Meanwhile, Kingston Properties Limited declined 9.91 per cent to $9.00 and Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited dropped 7.17 per cent to $4.53.
In Wednesday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 95 stocks of which 36 advanced, 41 declined and 18 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 20,146,270 units valued at $102,727,080.34, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 11,190 units valued at $3,775.85
Future Energy Source Company Limited led volumes with 5,122,295 units, amounting to 25.41 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Wigton Windfarm Limited with 3,746,918 units, amounting to 18.59 per cent of the market volume and TransJamaican Highway Limited with 1,725,158 units, amounting to 8.56 per cent of the market volume.
