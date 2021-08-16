Stock Roundup: Radio Jamaica rises nearly 18% to lead gains on Monday

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Radio Jamaica Limited (RJR) led gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Monday.

RJR's stock advanced 17.89 per cent to close at $2.57.

Other double-digit winners included Honey Bun Limited, which rose 14.47 per cent to close at $7.90.

The biggest loser on the day was Productive Business Solutions Limited 9.75 per cent cumulative redeemable preference shares which declined 23.30 per cent to close at $80.50.

Meanhwhile, SSL Venture Capital Limited fell 13.41 per cent to close at $0.71 and First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (USD) declined 10.89 per cent to close at US$0.07.

In Monday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 88 stocks of which 38 advanced, 41 declined and nine traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 46,777,665 units valued at $1,924,382,483.77, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 430,050 units valued at $35,361.84.

Barita Investments Limited was the volumes leader with 19,379,347 units, amounting to 41.05 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Fosrich Company Limited with 7,009,820 units, amounting to 14.85 per cent of the market volume and TransJamaican Highway Limited with 3,325,465 units, amounting to 7.04 per cent of the market volume.