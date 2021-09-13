Stock Roundup: SOS up more than 21% to lead gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Stationary and Office Supplies Limited (SOS) led gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Monday.

SOS climbed 21.24 per cent to close at $7.02.

Main Event Entertainment Group Limited rose 10.82 per cent to $4.20, while GWest Corporation Limited ordinary shares advanced 10.42 per cent to $1.06.

The biggest loser was SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited which fell 16.88 per cent to $0.64.

Meanwhile, Paramount Trading Jamaica Limited declined 11.40 per cent to $1.01, and 1834 Investments Limited fell 10.19 per cent to $0.97.

In Monday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 88 stocks of which 37 advanced, 35 declined and 16 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 25,868,980 units valued at $864,629,531.86, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 329,386 units valued at $32,977.11.

Lumber Depot Limited was the volumes leader with 4,795,471 units, amounting to 18.30 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by NCB Financial Group Limited with 4,471,600 units, amounting to 17.07 per cent of the market volume, and TransJamaican Highway Limited with 3,516,667 units, amounting to 13.42 per cent of the market volume.