Stock Roundup: SOS up nearly 24% to lead gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Stationary and Office Supplies Limited (SOS) advanced by nearly a fourth to lead gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Tuesday.

SOS' stock jumped 23.63 per cent to close at $7.43.

Other double-digit winners were JMMB Group Limited 7.50 preference shares which climbed 14.67 per cent to 0.86 per unit, and Consolidated Bakeries Limited which moved up 10.43 per cent to close at 1.80.

The biggest loser was KLE Group Limited which declined 17.89 per cent to close at $1.01.

Meanwhile, SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited fell 13.25 per cent to close at 0.72 and Jetcon Corporation Limited dropped 7.69 per cent to close at $1.20.

In Tuesday's trading session, the JSE Market activity resulted in the trading of 91 stocks of which 37 advanced, 40 declined and 14 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 12,598,080 units valued at $39,521,795.26, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 329,686 units valued at $14,796.11.

Future Energy Source Company Limited was the volume leader with 3,696,514 units, amounting to 28.59 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by TransJamaican Highway Limited with 2,353,105 units, amounting to 18.20 per cent of market volume and Derrimon Trading Company Limited with 1,705,748 units, amounting to 13.19 per cent of the market volume.