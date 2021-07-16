Stock Roundup: SSL Venture Capital lead gains on Friday

Stock Roundup: SSL Venture Capital lead gains on FridayFriday, July 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited led Friday's trading gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).
The stock increased by 9.59 per cent to close at $0.80.
Other winners were ICreate Limited, which increased by 8.97 per cent to close at $0.85 per unit and AMG Packaging and Paper Company Limited which advanced 8.50 per cent to close at $1.66.
The biggest losers were CAC 2000 Limited, which fell 15.10 per cent to close at $9.50; Eppley Limited 8.75 per cent preference shares, which declined 13.20 per cent to close at $6.51; and Consolidated Bakeries Limited which fell 11.11 per cent to close at $1.68.
In Friday's trading session, JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 90 stocks of which 30 advanced, 47 declined and 13 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 23,435,621 units valued at $86,905,574.30.
The US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 267,463 units valued at $9,494.73.
Wigton Windfarm Limited led volumes with 7,983,099 units, amounting to 34.06 per cent of the market volume.
Radio Jamaica Limited had 2,687,917 units changing hands, amounting to 11.47 per cent of the market volume.
Caribbean Cream Limited, with 1,709,762 units, amounted to 7.30 per cent of the market volume.
