Stock Roundup: SSL Venture Capital leads gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited led double-digit gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Monday.

The stock advanced 15.28 per cent in trading to close at $0.83.

Other double-digit winners were KLE Group Limited which climbed 14.95 per cent to close at $1.23, and First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (USD) which advanced 10.51 per cent to close at US$0.08.

The biggest loser was JMMB Group Limited 7.50 preference shares which fell 17.58 per cent to close at $0.75.

Consolidated Bakeries Jamaica Limited declined 16.41 per cent to close at $1.63 and Express Catering Limited fell 5.83 per cent to close at $4.85.

In Monday's trading session, JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 90 stocks of which 30 advanced, 47 declined and 13 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 13,093,361 units valued at $88,698,391.84 while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 173,289 units valued at $10,731.65.

Wigton Windfarm Limited was the volumes leader with 3,627,557 units, amounting to 27.34 per cent of the market volume.

Sagicor Select Funds Limited followed with 1,354,639 units, amounting to 10.21 per cent of the market volume, while TransJamaican Highway Limited was next with 1,142,724 units, amounting to 8.61 per cent of the market volume.