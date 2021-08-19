Stock Roundup: SSL Venture Capital rises almost 27% to lead gains

Stock Roundup: SSL Venture Capital rises almost 27% to lead gainsThursday, August 19, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited led gains Thursday on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).
The company's stock climbed 26.98 per cent to close at $0.80.
Other big winners were Radio Jamaica Limited, which jumped 20.65 per cent to $3.33 and First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (USD) which increased by 12.91 per cent to US$0.08.
The biggest loser was JMMB Group Limited 7.50 per cent preference shares which fell by 23 per cent to close at $0.77.
138 Student living, which fell 17.60 per cent to $5.43, and Eppley Limited, which slid 11.49 per cent to $36.97, were other big losers on the day.
In Thursday's trading session, JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 96 stocks of which 39 advanced, 45 declined and 12 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 46,864,041 units valued at $223,499,842.18. The US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 13,016,194 units valued at $128,328.06.
Paramount Trading Jamaica Limited was the volume leader with 17,247,482 units, amounting to 28.80 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by TransJamaican Highway Limited (USD) with 12,990,002 units, amounting to 21.69 per cent of the market volume, and Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares with 12,761,323 units, amounting to 21.31 per cent of the market volume.
