Stock Roundup: SSL Venture Capital tops gains

Stock Roundup: SSL Venture Capital tops gainsMonday, September 06, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — SSL Venture Capital Limited led gains in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Monday.
SSL Venture Capital advanced 15.63 per cent to $0.74. It was followed by TransJamaican Highway Limited (USD), which climbed 14.81 per cent to $0.01 and Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited which went up by 12.67 per cent to $45.00.
The biggest loser was 1834 Investments Limited, which fell 15.45 per cent to $0.93.
Blue Power Group Limited fell 7.58 per cent to $3.05, and Ciboney Group Limited declined 8.89 per cent to $0.41.
In Monday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 94 stocks of which 36 advanced, 41 declined and 17 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 30,854,999 units valued at $225,042,043.20, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 49,101 units valued at $9,064.79
QWI Investments Limited was the volumes leader with 10,470,159 units, amounting to 33.88 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares, with 4,766,988 units, amounting to 15.43 per cent of the market volume and Sagicor Select Funds Limited -Financial- with 3,092,455 units, amounting to 10.01 per cent of the market volume.
