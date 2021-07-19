Stock Roundup: SSL Venture Capital up 22.5% to lead gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica – SSL Venture Capital Limited led Monday's trading gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The stock advanced 22.50 per cent to close at $0.98.

Also recording double-digit gains were Caribbean Cream Limited which climbed 16.03 per cent to close at $6.73, and Eppley Limited 8.75 per cent preference shares which rose 15.05 per cent to close at $7.49.

The biggest losers were Jamaica Producers Group Limited which fell 9.27 per cent to close at $22.23; Access Financial Services Limited which declined 8.92 per cent to close at $20.83 and iCreate Limited which dropped 8.24 per cent to close at $0.78.

In Monday's trading session, JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 87 stocks of which 32 advanced, 41 declined and 14 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 17,189,255 units valued at $77,603,161.25.

The US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 2,078,672 units valued at $107,586.01.

Radio Jamaica Limited was the volume leader with 8,253,929 units, amounting to 48.02 per cent of the market volume; followed by Sagicor Select Funds Limited (Financial) with 2,251,071 units, amounting to 13.10 per cent of the market volume; and Future Energy Source Company Limited ordinary shares with 788,482 units, amounting to 4.59 per cent of the market volume.