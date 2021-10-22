Stock Roundup: Stanley Motta leads gains on Friday

Stock Roundup: Stanley Motta leads gains on FridayFriday, October 22, 2021
Stanley Motta Limited ordinary shares led gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Friday.
The stock rose 11.11 per cent to close at $5.90 per unit.
Meanwhile, Sygnus Credit Investments Limited USD ordinary shares advanced 10.19 per cent to US$0.13 and Main Event Entertainment Group jumped 8.25 per cent to $4.20.
Ciboney Group Limited was the biggest loser, falling 19.13 per cent to $0.93.
Portland JSX Limited fell 18.30 per cent to $7.50 and JMMB Group Limited 5.75 per cent USD preference share declined 13.04 per cent to US$1.50.
In Friday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 93 stocks of which 43 advanced, 37 declined and 13 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 18,194,095 units valued at $125,021,727.27 while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 47,580 units valued at $13,316.30.
Derrimon Trading Company Limited was the volumes leader with 5,019,220 units, amounting to 27.52 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares with 2,871,670 units, amounting to 15.74 per cent of the market volume and Lumber Depot Limited with 1,166,385 units, amounting to 6.39 per cent of the market volume.
