Stony Hill HEART academy to be made permanent COVID vaccination site

Stony Hill HEART academy to be made permanent COVID vaccination siteMonday, October 04, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Stony Hill HEART Academy is to become a permanent COVID-19 vaccination site.
The announcement was made by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor Tosha Schwapp at last Tuesday's Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Parish Disaster and Public Health Committee meeting.
She said Ministry of Health personnel will be at the Academy to give COVID-19 vaccinations daily from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Meanwhile, People's National Party (PNP) Councillor Eugene Kelly (Whitfield Town division) wants to know how many of the 800 people in the Fire Department said to have taken the COVID-19 vaccine are in the Emergency Medical Service Unit.
He said that firemen in the medical unit occasionally have to give mouth to mouth resuscitation and if not vaccinated, could be endangered by the COVID virus.
Kelly said that from earlier this year he has asked the KSAMC to disclose the COVID vaccination figures for the staff of the corporation.
"Although the KSAMC is the local board of health we still do not know the corporation's vaccination figures. It is hypocritical," he said.
According to the KSA Public Health report, up to September 21, there has been a total of 18,182 COVID cases in the municipality.
Of that number, 17,060 people have recovered and there are still 1,225 active cases in Kingston and St Andrew.
Claudene Edwards
