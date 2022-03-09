WATCH: Stop harbouring criminals - cops warn residents after 4 gunmen killed in Central Village

WATCH: Stop harbouring criminals - cops warn residents after 4 gunmen killed in Central VillageWednesday, March 09, 2022
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Assistant Commissioner Gary Griffiths, Commanding Officer for the police Area 5 division, is imploring residents of Central Village to desist from harbouring criminals, calling the area a hotbed for crime.
He issued the warning while speaking to journalists following the police killing of four alleged gunmen in the Zambia section of the community early Wednesday.
“The entire space here is a hotbed where men frequently engage each other and engage the security forces,” Griffiths said.
“Unfortunately during this morning's engagement, four were shot fatally. I am imploring persons from the community to desist from harbouring criminals. Our focus are guns, gangs and gunmen. Wherever you are we will be coming at you,” he added.
Police report that they encountered several gunmen during an operation in Zambia in the wee hours of Wednesday morning and, following an exchange of gunfire, four of the men were killed and three illegal firearms found.
Watch the video captured by freelance videographer Llewellyn Wynter.
