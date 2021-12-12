'Stop telling us when to go to bed,' says Crawford to Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition Senator Damion Crawford has pointed to studies which have suggested that curfews that are imposed to curtail the spread of COVID-19 are ineffective and in fact could backfire.

Crawford raised the issue in the Senate on Friday, as he made his contribution to the 2021/22 State of the Nation Debate.

“Since this government has been in power, this Prime Minister [Andrew Holness] has been telling people when to go to bed, long before COVID.

“He was doing it with the state of emergency, he was doing it with ZOSOs [Zones of Special Operation] and he seems to take great pleasure when it's being announced; go to you bed at 10, go to you bed at eight, go to you bed at six,” Crawford said to snickers from his fellow Opposition senators.

Continuing, Crawford said “The research [by Sotiris Georganas] is saying that these early evening curfews for which we celebrate an additional hour [when they are relaxed because] we are so traumatised by it, that every time he comes with a grand announcement; one more hour, we say 'yes, thank you, thank you, we rejoice [don't work'”.

He is recommending that the government instead take action that is effective.

Crawford pointed to what he said was the government's “foolish action” to tell operators of public passenger vehicles, including taxi drivers, that they must carry one passenger less than their licence permits.

“What is recommended is [for persons to be] six feet apart. There's no vehicle that can have six feet apart so just to say you do something you rob them of a passenger to say only two can be at the back of [of the car] because we are a government which cares and we're doing something”.

According to Crawford, such a decision worsens the problem as it causes more people to accumulate at the bus stops which create crowding. He said the bus stops thus become “super spreader locations”.

“And we must say nothing because they are the ones in charge. That doesn't make sense,” he stated. The Opposition senator implored the government to question the efficacy and effectiveness of the measures it enforces before it implements them.

“They say the worst thing in government is to be accused of not doing anything so therefore they just do something,” he remarked.

He pointed out that the research by Georganas on the situation in Athens, Greece, found that a 6:000pm instead of a 9:00pm curfew led to a 4.63 per cent relative increase in time spent at home. It had no effect on time spent in groceries and pharmacies.

“Considering that it was an 18.5 per cent reduction in time, it is not sufficient for a 4.6 per cent increase in time staying home,” Crawford noted.

“What it has done is to now shift people into a crowd when crowd is what should be resisted,” he said.

“So when 7 o'clock comes everybody is hurrying within the same space and the same time,” he added, highlighting that the research showed that early evening curfews led to more crowding in indoor spaces which may facilitate the spread of disease. He said interventions should be based on thorough analysis of human behaviour that anticipates substitution of activities unlike the curfew.

“This is what the scientists are saying and one of the things I used to hear early on is trust the science”.

The Opposition senator pointed to another study out of Germany which noted that night time curfews provided no statistical evidence to show that they were effective in slowing the spread of the pandemic.

Crawford charged that the government was “sticking to things that have been proven by science not to work, robbing the economy of activity, robbing the people of earning possibilities, robbing the society of all these things where it has been proven that it don't work”.

“If you look at the society now you'll realise that nobody nuh business about the time that you want to set [for curfew]. People are out doing their own thing, in their own time,” he said.

Arguing that the science should not be ignored, Crawford asserted that the first lockdown in Jamaica during the first wave of the coronavirus “never worked”.

“In fact it was abandoned by the third week when the spike was still in its heights and then overtime, the spike ended.

“What we're saying is the cost of these curfews, the cost of these lockdowns are not reflecting the benefits that they're supposed to carry”.

“I will tell you, and I'm telling you now, to tell Prime Minister Holness not to continue telling us when to go to our beds because it does not, based on science, work”.