Stop treating nature 'like a toilet', UN Secretary-General says

UNITED KINGDOM---Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, says it is high time citizens across the globe stop “treating nature like a toilet.”

Guterres, who was speaking at the United Nations climate change conference (COP26) at the World Leaders Summit in the United Kingdom on Monday, said enough is enough as he urged world citizens to “safeguard humanity” by treating planet Earth with more care.

“Our planet is changing before our eyes — from the ocean depths to mountain tops; from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events. Sea-level rise is double the rate it was 30 years ago. Oceans are hotter than ever — and getting warmer faster. Parts of the Amazon Rainforest now emit more carbon than they absorb,” he shared in his address.

“It's time to say: enough. Enough of brutalising biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves.”

The UN Secretary-General went on to state that recent climate action announcements may have given the impression that things are turning around regarding climate change but said the latter was an “illusion.”

“The last published report on Nationally Determined Contributions showed that they would still condemn the world to a calamitous 2.7-degree increase. And even if the recent pledges were clear and credible — and there are serious questions about some of them — we are still careening towards climate catastrophe,” he said.

“Even in the best-case scenario, temperatures will rise well above two degrees. So, as we open this much-anticipated climate conference, we are still heading for climate disaster.”

From October 31 to November 12, COP26 will bring together the 197 parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). These include the EU and all EU member states. They will review progress on their commitments in respect of the Paris Agreement's goal of keeping global warming to well below 2°C.

Guterres said countries participating in the COP26 must listen to the planet as the “sirens are sounding.”