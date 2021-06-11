Street to be renamed in honour of Tremaine 'Tan Tan' Stewart

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Former national footballer Tremaine “Tan Tan” Stewart will have a road named after him.

The motion was approved yesterday during the monthly meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation.

Love Lane in the Ensom City Division where the former Reggae Boy lived will be renamed Tremaine Stewart Avenue.

Councillor George Moodie of the Ensom City Division — who had initially moved the motion at the last meeting — yesterday thanked his colleagues, on behalf of Stewart's family, for their supporting votes.

A date has not been finalised for the renaming ceremony but Moodie said he will move quickly to meet with Spanish Town Mayor Norman Scott and finalise plans for the event.

Stewart debuted for Jamaica in 2012 and played for the country 12 times, scoring two goals. He is survived by his wife and their two daughters. The former Dunbeholden FC midfielder passed away in April at the Spanish Town Hospital after collapsing one morning while playing the game he loved.

The 33-year-old began his football career at Eltham High School which he represented in the Manning Cup competition. Tremaine also played for other local football clubs such as August Town, Waterhouse and Portmore United.

He made his debut representing Jamaica as a substitute in a game against Cuba. The talented midfielder then went on to represent the country in the same year against New Zealand where his goal contributed to the win for Jamaica.

Xavier Allen